2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season moves ahead in May.
West Region:
1. Loyola High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-1
2. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)
Record: 30-2
3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Record: 35-3
4. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)
Record: 33-3
5. Beckman High School (Calif.)
Record: 27-5
6. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)
Record: 30-6
7. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Record: 31-5
8. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 24-4
9. Perry High School (Ariz.)
Record: 33-6-2
10. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)
Record: 34-7-1
11. Highland High School (Ariz.)
Record: 34-4-2
12. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Record: 19-8
13. Coronado High School (Nev.)
Record: 31-4
14. Mater Dei High School (Calif.)
Record: 29-10-1
15. Syracuse High School (Utah)
Record: 13-1
Midwest Region:
1. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)
Record: 23-1
2. Marist High School (Ill.)
Record: 27-1
3. Fishers High School (Ind.)
Record: 23-2
4. Roncalli High School (Ind.)
Record: 20-4
5. Glenbrook South High School (Ill.)
Record: 24-1
6. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)
Record: 17-1
7. De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)
Record: 27-1
8. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Record: 18-4
9. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)
Record: 19-4
10. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)
Record: 17-5
11. Glenbrook North High School (Ill.)
Record: 13-4
12. Lyons Township High School (Ill.)
Record: 20-3
13. Olentangy Liberty High School (Ohio)
Record: 18-4
14. Grand Haven High School (Mich.)
Record: 22-1
15. Lowell High School (Mich.)
Record: 19-2
Northeast Region:
1. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Record: 12-0
2. Old Bridge (N.J.)
Record: 15-0
3. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)
Record: 16-0
4. Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)
Record: 10-2
5. Northeastern High School (Pa.)
Record: 20-6-2
6. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 16-1
7. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 12-0
8. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)
Record: 11-1
9. Central York High School (Pa.)
Record: 5-2
10. Needham High School (Mass.)
Record: 9-0
South Region:
1. Southwest Miami (Fla.)
Record: 20-2
2. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 21-3
3. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)
Record: 19-3
4. Belen Jesuit High School (Fla.)
Record: 21-3
5. Cypress Bay High School (Fla.)
Record: 18-2