Sections

Advertisement

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season moves ahead in May.

Related: USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25

West Region: 

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-1

2. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)

Record: 30-2

3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Record: 35-3

4. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)

Record: 33-3

5. Beckman High School (Calif.)

Record: 27-5

6. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 30-6

7. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Record: 31-5

8. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 24-4

9. Perry High School (Ariz.)

Record: 33-6-2

10. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)

Record: 34-7-1

11. Highland High School (Ariz.)

Record: 34-4-2

12. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 19-8

13. Coronado High School (Nev.)

Record: 31-4

14. Mater Dei High School (Calif.)

Record: 29-10-1

15. Syracuse High School (Utah)

Record: 13-1

 

Midwest Region:

1. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)

Record: 23-1

2. Marist High School (Ill.)

Record: 27-1

3. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Record: 23-2

4. Roncalli High School (Ind.)

Record: 20-4

5. Glenbrook South High School (Ill.)

Record: 24-1

6. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)

Record: 17-1

7. De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)

Record: 27-1

8. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Record: 18-4

9. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)

Record: 19-4

10. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)

Record: 17-5

11. Glenbrook North High School (Ill.)

Record: 13-4

12. Lyons Township High School (Ill.)

Record: 20-3

13. Olentangy Liberty High School (Ohio)

Record: 18-4

14. Grand Haven High School (Mich.)

Record: 22-1

15. Lowell High School (Mich.)

Record: 19-2

 

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Record: 12-0

2. Old Bridge (N.J.)

Record: 15-0

3. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)

Record: 16-0

4. Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)

Record: 10-2

5. Northeastern High School (Pa.)

Record: 20-6-2

6. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 16-1

7. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 12-0

8. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)

Record: 11-1

9. Central York High School (Pa.)

Record: 5-2

10. Needham High School (Mass.)

Record: 9-0

 

South Region: 

1. Southwest Miami (Fla.)

Record: 20-2

2. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 21-3

3. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)

Record: 19-3

4. Belen Jesuit High School (Fla.)

Record: 21-3

5. Cypress Bay High School (Fla.)

Record: 18-2

More Stories

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

The top boys high school volleyball teams as of May 3, 2023.

Read the full article

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

The best volleyball teams in the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast regions as the 2023 season heads into late-April.

Read the full article

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

The top boys high school volleyball teams as of April 26, 2023.

Read the full article
More Boys Volleyball