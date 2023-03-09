Opening USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek opens the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 in the same spot it finished last season — the No. 1 spot.

The defending Texas state 5A champion Lions are off to a perfect 21-0 start to top the rankings for a 16th consecutive week, dating back to week three of last year (March 24). Lake Creek has won its last five contests by a 45-2 margin and has a district game up next on Friday at Magnolia West.

Perennial state and national powers Roncalli (Ind.) and Benton (Ark.) start second and third, respectively, while nine-time defending Mississippi state 5A titlist Neshoba Central (4-0) — the last school before Lake Creek to be ranked No. 1 — is fourth. Fellow unbeaten North Augusta (2-0), which won its first South Carolina state 4A championship last season, rounds out the top five.

Four other teams with perfect records — Moorpark (seventh, 8-0), Willow Canyon (eighth, 8-0), Bentonville (ninth, 2-0) and Salpointe Catholic (13th, 10-0) — are all ranked in the top 15, while four others — Santa Margarita (sixth, 7-1), St. Amant (10th, 13-1), Basha (12th, 7-1) and Queen Creek (20th, 6-1-1) — have one defeat apiece. Two-loss Esperanza (7-2) holds the No. 14 position, while 2023 NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic champion Brazoswood (13-3) and Florida’s Lakewood Ranch (6-3) are 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Eleven teams in the first poll have not yet started their season.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 9, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 21-0

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 0-0

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 4-0

5. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 2-0

6. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Record: 7-1

7. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 8-0

8. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 8-0

9. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 2-0

10. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 13-1

11. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

12. Basha (Ariz.)

Record: 7-1

13. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 13-1

14. Esperanza (Calif.)

Record: 7-2

15. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

16. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 0-0

17. Redmond (Wash.)

Record: 0-0

18. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 0-0

19. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 0-0

20. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 6-1-1

21. Brazoswood (Texas)

Record: 13-3

22. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 6-3

23. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

24. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

25. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

About the NFCA:

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded coaches polls and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to awards, to in-person events and National Convention.