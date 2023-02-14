USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 13, 2023

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of February 13, 2023.
1. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 24-1
2. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 28-1
3. West Linn (Ore.)
Record: 21-1
4. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 23-2
5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Record: 21-0
6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 26-1
7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 23-1
8. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Record: 29-1
9. St. John’s (D.C.)
Record: 23-2
10. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 22-2
11. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 17-2
12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 26-3
13. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)
Record: 28-1
14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Record: 23-2
15. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 24-0
16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 27-1
17. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 26-3
18. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 20-3
19. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)
Record: 24-0
20. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 21-4
21. Beaumont United (Texas)
Record: 29-1
22. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 19-2
23. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)
Record: 29-3
24. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 26-3
25. Bellevue West (Neb.)
Record: 22-0
In the hunt…
Carter (Texas)
Dwyer (Fla.)
Bishop Montgomery (Calif.)
