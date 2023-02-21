USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 20, 2023

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of February 20, 2023.
1. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 29-1
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 23-2
3. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 26-2
4. West Linn (Ore.)
Record: 23-1
5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Record: 22-0
6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 29-1
7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 24-1
8. St. John’s (D.C.)
Record: 26-2
9. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Record: 29-2
10. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 23-2
11. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 18-2
12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 28-3
13. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)
Record: 29-2
14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Record: 25-2
15. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 24-0
16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 28-1
17. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 26-3
18. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 22-3
19. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)
Record: 26-0
20. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 22-4
21. Beaumont United (Texas)
Record: 30-1
22. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 20-2
23. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)
Record: 33-3
24. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 27-3
25. Bellevue West (Neb.)
Record: 24-0
In the hunt…
Carter (Texas)
Dwyer (Fla.)
Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
