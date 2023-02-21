USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 20, 2023

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 20, 2023

Boys Basketball

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 20, 2023

By February 21, 2023 12:42 pm

By |

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of February 20, 2023.

1. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 29-1 

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 23-2

3. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 26-2

4. West Linn (Ore.)

Record: 23-1

5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Record: 22-0

6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 29-1

7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 24-1

8. St. John’s (D.C.)

Record: 26-2

9. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Record: 29-2

10. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 23-2

11. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Record: 18-2

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 28-3

13. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)

Record: 29-2

14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Record: 25-2

15. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 24-0

16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Record: 28-1

17. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 26-3

18. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 22-3

19. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)

Record: 26-0

20. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

21. Beaumont United (Texas)

Record: 30-1

22. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 20-2

23. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)

Record: 33-3

24. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 27-3

25. Bellevue West (Neb.)

Record: 24-0

In the hunt…

Carter (Texas)

Dwyer (Fla.)

Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

More:

Live stream or watch high school basketball on-demand on the NFHS Network

, , , Boys Basketball, Boys Basketball Super 25, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home