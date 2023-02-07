USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 6, 2023

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of February 6, 2023.
1. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 22-1
2. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 24-1
3. West Linn (Ore.)
Record: 19-1
4. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 22-2
5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Record: 20-0
6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 22-1
7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 23-1
8. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Record: 28-1
9. St. John’s (D.C.)
Record: 21-2
10. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 21-2
11. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 14-2
12. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)
Record: 27-1
13. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 20-3
14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Record: 20-2
15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 23-3
16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 25-1
17. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 23-3
18. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 19-3
19. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 22-0
20. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)
Record: 20-0
21. Beaumont United (Texas)
Record: 27-1
22. Bishop Montgomery (Torrence, Calif.)
Record: 25-2
23. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 24-3
24. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)
Record: 27-3
25. Bellevue West (Neb.)
Record: 19-0
In the hunt…
Carter (Texas)
Dwyer (Fla.)
Gonzaga (D.C.)
