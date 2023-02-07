USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 6, 2023

Boys Basketball

By February 7, 2023 9:00 am

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of February 6, 2023.

1. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 22-1 

2. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 24-1 

3. West Linn (Ore.)

Record: 19-1

4. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 22-2

5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Record: 20-0

6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 22-1

7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 23-1

8. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Record: 28-1

9. St. John’s (D.C.)

Record: 21-2

10. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 21-2

11. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Record: 14-2

12. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)

Record: 27-1

13. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 20-3

14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Record: 20-2

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 23-3

16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Record: 25-1

17. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 23-3

18. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 19-3

19. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 22-0

20. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)

Record: 20-0

21. Beaumont United (Texas)

Record: 27-1

22. Bishop Montgomery (Torrence, Calif.)

Record: 25-2

23. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 24-3

24. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)

Record: 27-3

25. Bellevue West (Neb.)

Record: 19-0

In the hunt…

Carter (Texas)

Dwyer (Fla.)

Gonzaga (D.C.)

