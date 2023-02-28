USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Feb. 27, 2023

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of February 27, 2023.
(Editor’s note: Rankings updated to reflect Monday night’s game between St. John’s and St. Paul VI.)
1. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 29-1
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 23-2
3. West Linn (Ore.)
Record: 25-1
4. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Record: 25-0
5. St. John’s (D.C.)
Record: 29-2
6. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 28-3
7. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 29-1
8. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 24-1
9. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 29-3
10. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 18-2
11. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Record: 30-2
12. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 26-0
13. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 23-3
14. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)
Record: 29-2
15. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 29-1
16. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 28-3
17. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 24-3
18. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)
Record: 29-0
19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 24-4
20. Beaumont United (Texas)
Record: 32-1
21. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)
Record: 35-3
22. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 29-3
23. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 22-3
24. Bellevue West (Neb.)
Record: 25-0
25. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Record: 26-3
In the hunt…
Carter (Texas)
Dorman (S.C.)
Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
Mater Lakes (Fla.)
Winter Haven (Fla.)
