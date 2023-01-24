USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Jan. 23, 2023

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of January 23, 2023.
1. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 18-1
2. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 21-1
3. West Linn (Ore.)
Record: 14-1
4. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 15-2
5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Record: 16-0
6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 21-1
7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 19-0
8. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 19-1
9. Gonzaga (D.C.)
Record: 18-1
10. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Record: 23-1
11. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Record: 16-1
12. St. John’s (D.C.)
Record: 17-1
13. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 12-2
14. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 15-2
15. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)
Record: 23-1
16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 21-1
17. Bishop Montgomery (Torrence, Calif.)
Record: 23-1
18. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 16-3
19. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 20-3
20. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 20-0
21. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)
Record: 18-0
22. Beaumont United (Texas)
Record: 23-1
23. Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)
Record: 22-2
24. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 13-2
25. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 21-3
In the hunt…
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Carter (Dallas, Texas)
Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)
Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)
Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)
More:
Live stream or watch high school basketball on-demand on the NFHS Network