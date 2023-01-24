USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings, week of Jan. 23, 2023

Boys Basketball

By January 24, 2023 11:30 am

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for week of January 23, 2023.

1. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 18-1 

2. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 21-1 

3. West Linn (Ore.)

Record: 14-1

4. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 15-2

5. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Record: 16-0

6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 21-1

7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 19-0

8. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 19-1

9. Gonzaga (D.C.)

Record: 18-1

10. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Record: 23-1

11. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Record: 16-1

12. St. John’s (D.C.)

Record: 17-1

13. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Record: 12-2

14. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 15-2

15. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.)

Record: 23-1

16. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Record: 21-1

17. Bishop Montgomery (Torrence, Calif.)

Record: 23-1

18. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 16-3

19. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 20-3

20. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 20-0

21. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)

Record: 18-0

22. Beaumont United (Texas)

Record: 23-1

23. Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)

Record: 22-2

24. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 13-2

25. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 21-3

In the hunt…

Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Carter (Dallas, Texas)

Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)

Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Boys Basketball, Boys Basketball Super 25, Super 25

Home