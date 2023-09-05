USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings, Sept. 5, 2023

Two new teams enter the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 while the top spots remains steady, with only a minor shake-up after Gorman’s thrilling win over Miami Central.

The methodology: the HSS staff creates the Super 25 rankings while considering various data points, including strength of schedule, prospects, the more traditional stats—did the team win or lose?—as well as overall point differentials.

USA TODAY HSS Super 25: Week 2

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Creekside (Ga.) 62-0

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Central (Fla.) 39-35

3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) 48-12

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: DNP

5. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 41-4

6. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 0-1 | Last Result: lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 39-35

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Rockledge (Fla.) 44-0

8. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. North Cobb (Ga.) 45-28

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Spring (Texas) 53-0

10. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.) 42-14

11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) 27-14

12. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: def. St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.) 42-0

13. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Archer (Ga.) 42-7

14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: def. Fort Myers (Fla.) 49-0

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: def. Punahou (Hawaii) 50-43

16. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: DNP

17. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Judson (Texas) 47-0

18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. O’Connor (Ariz.) 49-14

19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Killian (Fla.) 38-0

20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Iona Prep (N.Y.) 38-7

21. Colquitt County (Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Tift County (Ga.) 40-2

22. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Mountain View (Ariz.) 44-20

23. Belleville (Mich.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Stevenson (Mich.) 56-7

24. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Eastside Catholic (Wash.) 20-0

25. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: lost to Butler (N.C.) 30-27

On the rise…

East St. Louis (Ill.)

Kahuku (Hawaii)

