Dylan Raiola Watch: New favorite to land 2024's top-ranked quarterback

A new favorite has emerged to land the nation’s No. 1 ranked quarterback in the class of 2024.

After initially committing to Ohio State in May 2022, five-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) QB Dylan Raiola backed off in December and re-opened his recruitment. For a while, it appeared that Georgia and Nebraska were neck and neck to land him. However, recent developments have put another school in front of the race to get Raiola’s commitment.

After hosting Raiola for two visits in the past month, USC is now considered the new favorite according to On3’s prediction model. That projection has the Trojans at 39.9%, followed by Nebraska (28.8%), Georgia (19.4%) and the Buckeyes bringing up the rear at 9.7%.

While this is a big development, Raiola is still being patient, or at least that’s what he told Chad Simmons about his decision recently.

“I kind of just feel when it’s the right time, that will present itself… I’m just being patient, doing all my research and my due diligence so that I can make the best decision possible for myself and really just for my whole family…”

Whoever does eventually sign Raiola will be getting a legitimate 1% prospect at the game’s most important position. According to 247Sports, he has a composite 0.9996 score.

Overall, 28 schools have extended an offer, and if the 2023 cycle has taught us anything, it’s that high-end recruitments are never over until they are officially over.

