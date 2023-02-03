USC signee Juju Watkins goes off for 60 points on senior night

On Jan. 26, Juju Watkins set a Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) record of 45 points. That school record lasted all of one weekend.

The five-star senior and USC signee blew away her previous record on Tuesday, racking up 60 points in the undefeated Trailblazers’ win over Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.). Watkins led the way on the team’s senior night, also recording 21 and five steals in the 88-39 win.

Watkins was shooting from Caitlin Clark range, drilling 3s from near half court and somehow outdoing her 45-point, 16-rebound, eight-assist game from five days prior.

Los Angeles Times reporter Luca Evans tweeted some clips of Watkins’ otherworldly performance.

This is ridiculous. Juju Watkins just pulled up from near-half court for the second time in a row near end of halftime. Everyone went nuts. She has 26 points at the half. Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball is up 41-23 on Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/BXrcCt37Ni — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 1, 2023

And there it is. Juju Watkins with a new career high, set 5 days after she set a new career high. 47 points. Oh — as I was typing this tweet she hit a three. 50 points. Just ridiculous. On Sierra Canyon’s senior night. pic.twitter.com/PokfjVNbDw — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 1, 2023

Watkins is ESPN’s top-rated player in the class of 2023. She is a gold medalist, the 2020 Sports Illustrated Sports Kid of the Year, a two-time Los Angeles Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year and an All-American.

In February 2022, she signed with Klutch Sports Group as the agency’s first female athlete client.

“Her ability to be someone that young women and young men look up to as a player … She just has that it,” said Klutch Sports Group CEO and Founder Rich Paul in an interview at the time with USA TODAY High School Sports.

“She approaches things the right way, she’s very astute and very understanding of her surroundings at a very young age. I’ve been around that before, so I know what that looks like. I’m excited for what’s up ahead.”

The Trailblazers, who play their final game of the regular season on Thursday night, enter with a 25-0 record and the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps rankings.