Vermont HS girls basketball team forfeits rather than face transgender opponent

The Mid Vermont Christian School (Vt.) girls basketball team was scheduled to play Long Trail School (Vt.) on February 21 as part of a tournament. However, the team decided to forfeit the game rather than play against a transgender opponent on the Long Trail roster.

MCVS head coach Vicky Fogg released a statement explaining their decision, per CNN:

“We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players… Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

The Long Trail team advanced to the next round of the tournament. They did not offer a comment on Mid Vermont Christian’s decision to forfeit, according to CNN.

