Vermont HS girls basketball team forfeits rather than face transgender opponent

By March 1, 2023 12:26 pm

The Mid Vermont Christian School (Vt.) girls basketball team was scheduled to play Long Trail School (Vt.) on February 21 as part of a tournament. However, the team decided to forfeit the game rather than play against a transgender opponent on the Long Trail roster.

MCVS head coach Vicky Fogg released a statement explaining their decision, per CNN:

“We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players… Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

The Long Trail team advanced to the next round of the tournament. They did not offer a comment on Mid Vermont Christian’s decision to forfeit, according to CNN.

