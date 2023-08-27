VIDEO: High snap led to a maniacal scramble, wild touchdown for St. Edward

In the opening minutes of St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) football’s game against Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), it was clear the offenses were still working out some early wrinkles.

The tempo was set for an inefficient offensive performance in the first half when one of the wackiest overthrown snaps and scrambles for the ball took place, one that resulted in the teams racing backward 40 yards as they fought for control all the way to the goal line and beyond.

In the end, the St. Edward defense managed to corral the ball even while multiple Good Counsel players got hands on the ball in the end zone.

St. Edwards recovers the FUMBLE for the first touchdown of the game! Live on ESPN 🏈📺@SEHS_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/lYo3hBXaiX — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 27, 2023

This madness ended in the first touchdown of the game and the only St. Edward points in the first half. At halftime, the two teams were tied at seven points apiece.

St. Edward got rolling in the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to take the lead entering the fourth. Currently 1-0 on the season, the Eagles are trying to pick up their second win and continue their pursuit to get their third championship in a row.

This is Good Counsel’s season opener. The Falcons went 8-3 last season.

