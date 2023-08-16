Florida adds another blue chip defender to their loaded class of 2024

Arguably no other state in the country produces more high-end young football talent than Louisiana, and they’re particularly good at pumping out defensive backs. One of the top prospects in the state in the 2024 recruiting cycle is John Ehret (La.) four-star cornerback Wardell Mack, and he’s just decided where he’ll be playing at the college level.

Earlier this week, Mack announced his commitment to an already-loaded class of 2024 for the Florida Gators.

Mack (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) had offers from 18 other schools. The other top contenders were Florida State, Texas and LSU – which was the favorite to get his commitment according to On3’s prediction model, which had Florida at just 1.2%.

That makes it a nice surprise get for the Gators’ class of 2024, which now has 22 hard commits. Florida’s group still ranks No. 3 in the nation in this cycle, but their lead over No. 4 Alabama has grown to over 10 points. They trail No. 2 Ohio State by 11.

After he broke the news, Mack told Corey Bender at On3 that Gators defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong says Mack can play corner as well as nickel.

“Coach Armstrong made it clear that I’m a great player that he wants on his defense, and feels as though I’m savvy enough to play corner and nickel in the defense. Coach Juluke and Coach Napier have made me feel at home every time I stepped foot in Gainesville.”

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Mack is No. 4 in the state of Louisiana, No. 13 at his position and No. 114 nationally.

More football stories

Watch: Black bear runs across Tennessee HS football field

Missouri gets commitment from No. 1 ranked DL in ’24 class