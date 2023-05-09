Washington lands commitment from 4-star OL Paki Finau

Washington was one of the biggest surprises in college football last season. After going 4-8 under previous head coach Jimmy Lake, the Huskies went 11-2 in their first year under Kalen DeBoer. Their rise should continue into 2023, as most of Washington’s key players decided not to declare for the NFL draft, keeping together the core of the roster for another run.

No matter how they perform on the field this year, maintaining these good vibes and building a long-term Pac-12 contender will require some gains in the recruiting department. On that score, there’s good news for Washington fans: Yesterday, Oak Hills (Calif.) four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau announced his commitment to the Huskies.

Along with the graphic, Finau shared a statement on his Twitter account:

“I would like to thank all the schools and coaches for putting their time and effort into me during this recruiting process, I truly appreciate everything! With that being said, I have talked to my parents and close guardians, although it was a hard decision, I would like to announce my commitment to The University of Washington! #GoDAWGS”

Going by the 247Sports rankings, Finau (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is No. 11 among interior offensive linemen in his class, No. 24 overall in California and No. 216 nationally. He had offers from 25 other programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon and Washington State.

After adding Finau, Washington’s class of 2024 has three hard commits and ranks No. 57 in the country.

