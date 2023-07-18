Watch: 4-star safety Malcolm Zigar commits to North Carolina

On Monday, the Tar Heels significantly boosted its recruiting class of 2024.

Here’s how Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) four-star safety Malcolm Ziglar announced his commitment to North Carolina football.

Ziglar (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) is also a track star who is ranked fifth overall in the state, No. 17 at his position and No. 192 in the nation going by the 247Sports rankings.

Twenty-five other schools made offers, including South Carolina, Duke, Clemson, ECU and Wake Forest.

