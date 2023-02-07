Watch: 4-star safety Warren Roberson flips his commitment from TCU to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have added yet another significant piece to their already-elite recruiting class of 2023.

This morning, Red Oak (Texas) four-star safety Warren Roberson announced that he’s flipped his commitment from TCU to Texas. He did it in dramatic fashion, surrounded by his teammates and friends.

Roberson (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is ranked No. 22 at safety in his class and No. 47 overall in the state. He comes with ball skills and is a pick-six threat, but he’s much more than just a DB with sticky hands. He’s made an impact in all three phases over the last two years, totaling six interceptions, 1,020 receiving yards, 12 touchdown catches and 462 total return yards.

Texas ranks No. 3 in the 2023 cycle, led by the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Arch Manning and the top-ranked running back Cedric Baxter Jr.

