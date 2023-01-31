Watch: 4-star SG Elijah Moore makes his commitment to Syracuse

Over the weekend Syracuse got a commitment from Cardinal Hayes (NY) four-star Junior shooting guard Elijah Moore.

Watch Moore announce his decision.

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ SG Elijah Moore commits to Syracuse 🏀 pic.twitter.com/EtIeveqEq7 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 28, 2023

Moore makes the first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Syracuse, who won out over 10 other schools that made Moore offers. According to Sports Illustrated, the other finalists were Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State.

Considered one of the top scorers in his class, Moore told On3 that he picked Syracuse because it felt like home.

“It felt like home, From the coaches, to the fans, to the players, it all felt right. They helped me understand what they want to help me do and they have a plan for themselves and myself… I would like to let the Cuse fans know I’m excited to be there and ready to win a lot of games. I can’t wait to see everyone and put on for my school. We are going to make a difference at Cuse and bring back the culture of winning.”

Moore (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 22 among shooting guards in the class of 2024 and No. 97 in the nation.

More basketball stories

Robert Horry ejected for heckling referees

Super 25 rankings: St. Paul VI still on top