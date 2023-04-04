Watch: 4-star SG Kur Teng announces commitment to Michigan State

On Monday, Michigan State got a commitment from Bradford Christian Academy (Mass.) four-star shooting guard Kur Teng.

Watch Teng make his announcement in an interview with 247Sports.

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ SG Kur Teng, the No. 1 ranked player in Massachusetts in the Class of 2024 , commits to Michigan State over Providence and Rutgers 🏀 FULL COMMITMENT📺: https://t.co/qWfKMbK7nh pic.twitter.com/VqC7ko4bfO — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 3, 2023

Teng had offers from 15 other schools, including Providence and Rutgers, who were his other finalists. Asked why he picked the Spartans over the other contenders, Teng told MLive’s Brandon Champion that the way they play under coach Tom Izzo fits his style:

“They’re play style really fits me really well. I like to come off pin downs on the offensive end. Every time I watched them there’s been a similarity between them and the way I play now with my team.”

Going by the composite rankings, Teng is No. 8 among shooting guards in his class and No. 1 overall in the state of Massachusetts.

