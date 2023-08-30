Watch: Alabama recruits Patrician Academy TE Jay Lindsey

After a slow start to the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Alabama Crimson Tide has steadily climbed into the top five, settling in at No. 4 in the nation in our most recent rankings.

Yesterday, the Tide added another piece to the puzzle for their class of 2024. Here’s how Patrician Academy (Ala.) three-star tight end Jay Lindsey announced he was staying in-state and committing to Alabama.

Lindsey (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) is a somewhat polarizing prospect. ESPN has him ranked as high as No. 8 among tight ends in his class and No. 31 overall in the state. Meanwhile, On3 has him at No. 37 at his position and 247Sports has him as low as No. 86 at tight end.

Alabama won Lindsey’s recruiting battle over eight other programs that made offers, including Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Liberty, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB and Vanderbilt.

More

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live-Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network