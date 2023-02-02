Watch: Twin 4-star recruits Andrew and Michael Harris commit to different schools

We have already seen one pairing of blue chip 2023 prospects join their commitment at the hip. Carver (Ala). edge Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith made themselves a package deal – eventually settling on Alabama together.

Many recruiting analysts expected to see another pair of teammates commit to the same college going into National Signing Day.

Andrew Harris and Michael Harris are twin brothers and four-star recruits who both play inside linebacker at Lake Brantley (Fla.).

The smart money was on the two of them to wind up playing for the same school, but they wound up splitting and taking two different paths, instead.

Andrew chose to recommit to UCF. Meanwhile, Michael went with Maryland. Even though they were going their separate ways, they announced their respective decisions together on Instagram. Watch:

It's #UCF for Andrew Harris and Maryland for Michael Harris, they announce on Instagram. The Lake Brantley 4-star twin linebackers are splitting up for college football. pic.twitter.com/rYCtZmtxV6 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) February 1, 2023

