Watch dunk champ Jason Richardson's son throw down nasty slam

Jason Richardson gets a bit overlooked in the channels of basketball history. Despite somehow never making an all-star appearance, he had a five-year stretch in the mid-2000s with averages of about 20 points, six rebounds and three assists per game while being a good 3-point shooter. He was a key part of a few playoff appearances, including the Phoenix Suns’ run to the Western Conference championship. Where he truly built his legacy, though, was in the dunk contest.

He won it back-to-back years in 2002 and 2003, his final dunk of 2003 getting NBA players from the bench to mob him and the announcer to exclaim, “I’ve seen something I’ve never seen before!”

Anyway, here is his 15-year-old son Jaxon throwing down a slam dunk:

15 year old Jaxon Richardson (@Jaxrich2342) OD for this 😳🔥Son of Jason Richardson & bro of Jase Richardson. @jlhfund 🎥: @ashtenjewell pic.twitter.com/xqAkJfcyW3 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 6, 2023

He’s got down the 360. The one-hand. The power off two legs. I’m not sure we ever saw his pops combine the three into a single dunk, though.

It’s an incredible feat for a kid his age. Richardson, a 6-foot-5 small forward, is entering his sophomore season at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) alongside his older brother Jace, a 6-foot-2 guard ranked as a four-star player.

Jace has 14 college offers, according to 247Sprorts, while Jaxon has yet to receive any — but with his size and with athleticism, that could start to change sooner than later.

Here’s to hoping we get to see him in the NBA dunk contest someday, too.