Watch: Every play for Arch Manning from Texas spring game

Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning was the No. 1 overall ranked player in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Now he has to prove that he belongs at the next level. This past weekend Manning got a taste of live college competition in front of a crowd at the Texas spring game.

Here is a video with every play Manning was involved in.

By the looks of things, Manning still has plenty of developing to do. He went 5/13 for 30 total passing yards. Meanwhile, Sophomore QB Maalik Murphy looked much sharper, totaling 165 yards and a touchdown.

However, Quinn Ewers has been named the starting QB by head coach Steve Sarkisian.

