Watch: Fan has a great reaction to Miami commit Elija Lofton's touchdown run

Elija Lofton seemingly broke through half of the opposing defense on Friday, the Miami football commit putting together quite the angry run for a touchdown. In the process, Lofton left a fan speechless and with a priceless reaction.

Lofton had three total touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) for No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) in a 56-28 win over No. 15 Centennial (Corona, California). It was his rushing touchdown that was most impressive.

The fourth-quarter touchdown run from Lofton may have been just one yard, but the four-star tight end had to break three tackles to get into the end zone. When he did, the camera panned to the crowd.

A student-fan in the stands had a priceless reaction of unbridled amazement at Lofton’s touchdown run. Wait for the reaction:

BEAST MODE: This man @ElijaLofton is an absolute monster! Watch the @CanesFootball commit run through the entire #6 team in the nation. (My man in the crowd after couldn’t process it 😂) #SCTop10 I @BishopGormanFB I @CaneSport I @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/WcBKHMjaya — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 2, 2023

Bishop Gorman improved to 4-0 with the Friday night win over a fellow team ranked in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25.

On the season, Lofton has nine carries for 39 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He has 10 receptions for 150 yards and two receiving touchdowns.