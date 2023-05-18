Watch: Georgetown gets commitment from 4-star center Thomas Sorber

Historic college basketball powerhouse Georgetown has been lagging behind the competition for the last couple of seasons, winning just 13 total games and losing 50. However, this week the Hoyas finally earned a significant victory in the recruiting department.

In this video, Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) four-star center Thomas Sorber announced his commitment to Georgetown on Wednesday.

Sorber (6-foot-9, 250 pounds) had offers from eight other schools, including La Salle, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Providence, Richmond, Syracuse and Villanova.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Sorber is the No. 13 center in the class of 2024. He also ranks fifth overall in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 68 nationally.

Sorber is Georgetown’s second hard commit of the 2024 cycle. The other is Worcester Academy (Mass.) four-star shooting guard Kayvaun Mulready. Together they rank No. 8 in the country.

More basketball stories

5-star PF officially flips from Duke to Indiana

UNLV gets commitment from top-5 PG in 2024 class