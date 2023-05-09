Sections

Watch: Handshake line turns violent between Oklahoma baseball teams

High school baseball playoffs continue to make significant headlines for the wrong reasons in 2023. This time, two Oklahoma were at the forefront of an altercation last weekend.

Just after Oklahoma Christian beat Bethel for the second time in three days during the OSSAA 3A Regional Tournament, the players lined up for the customary handshakes. One player decided not to take the classy road, though.
Watch as this Bethel player throws a nasty right hand at Oklahoma Christian’s catcher as he passes by.

Oklahoma Christian has advanced to the state playoffs.

