Watch: Highlights for sharpshooter Jonathan Powell, 4-star Xavier commit

Xavier landed one of the top sharpshooters in the class of 2024 on Wednesday when Centerville (Ohio) four-star shooting guard Jonathan Powell announced his commitment.

The scouting report on Powell is that he’s a stone-cold assassin from three-point range. Here are some of his high school highlights.

Xavier just landed a commitment from a prolific 3-point shooter in the 2024 class. Jonathan Powell is a 6-foot-6 wing from Dayton. He's a career 40.4% 3-point shooter on nearly 500 attempts and has deep range, plus length and athleticism. pic.twitter.com/53FMUNS4gU — Rick Broering (@RickBroering) May 31, 2023

Powell (6-foot-6, 170 pounds) ranks No. 95 nationally in his class, No. 18 among shooting guards and No. 2 overall in the state of Ohio.

A popular recruit, Powell also had offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Dayton, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Ohio.

