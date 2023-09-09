Watch: Incredible Friday night lightning at a Connecticut football game

Friday night lights for one high school football game in Connecticut was more of a light show, complete with quiet a performance from nature.

Lightning was on the agenda for Friday’s meeting between Rockville (Vernon) at Granby (Granby). The game is supposed to be the season opener for both teams but a severe thunderstorm complete with lightning has caused an understandable delay.

And while fans will be disappointed at the delayed start to the game, they are certainly getting quite a different show. Talented photojournalist Jessica Hill, who is covering the game for the Hartford Courant, took this short video showing just a vibrant and sustained flash of lightning.

Some Friday night lights here at Granby waiting for Rockville v Granby Canton HS Football with @Courant_Sports #ciac pic.twitter.com/NTyRE4IFIQ — Jessica Hill (@NutmegNews) September 8, 2023

Hill has also done work for the Associated Press among several other prestigious outlets.

It is an intriguing game between these two teams, who were among the top football programs in the Pequot-Uncas conference a year ago. Granby finished an impressive 8-3 and were second in the conference.

Rockville finished third in the conference at 9-3.