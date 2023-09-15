Watch: Jacob and Joseph Zamot tag-team for a really neat highlight

Jacob and Joseph Zamot sure know how to play complementary football. One makes a big defensive play and then on the very next snap, the other throws a touchdown pass.

Jacob Zamot and Joseph Zamot are brothers who play at Millville High School (Millville, New Jersey). Jacob is a standout quarterback who is one of the best at his position for the class of 2024 in the tri-state region. Joseph, who is one year younger, is a standout linebacker.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that when one brother starts a big play, the other brother follows up with an equally big moment.

Last Friday in a 26-12 win at Williamstown, Joseph made a big interception play. His brother then a nice touchdown pass (perfectly in-stride to the wide receiver) on the very next play.

It is a pretty special moment. One the brothers aren’t likely to forget anytime soon:

I intercepted the ball and my brother @JacobZamot throws a 🎯 for a touchdown on the very next play. #ZamotBoys #OBG pic.twitter.com/vVHNbX2fWD — Joseph Zamot (@Joseph_Zamot) September 12, 2023

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce need to watch out. So do Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty.

The Zamot brothers know how to both start and finish their plays.