Watch: Jacob and Joseph Zamot tag-team for a really neat highlight

Jacob and Joseph Zamot sure know how to play complementary football. One makes a big defensive play and then on the very next snap, the other throws a touchdown pass.

Jacob Zamot and Joseph Zamot are brothers who play at Millville High School (Millville, New Jersey). Jacob is a standout quarterback who is one of the best at his position for the class of 2024 in the tri-state region. Joseph, who is one year younger, is a standout linebacker.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that when one brother starts a big play, the other brother follows up with an equally big moment.

Last Friday in a 26-12 win at Williamstown, Joseph made a big interception play. His brother then a nice touchdown pass (perfectly in-stride to the wide receiver) on the very next play.

It is a pretty special moment. One the brothers aren’t likely to forget anytime soon:

 

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce need to watch out. So do Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty.

The Zamot brothers know how to both start and finish their plays.

