Watch: LeBron James proud of Bronny getting McDonald's All-American honors

Bronny James is taking another big step in his basketball journey, joining the McDonald’s All-American roster. It’s a major accomplishment for any player, even one with so much to live up to.

Watch LeBron talk about how proud he is of Bronny’s latest accolade and how his career has unfolded.

James is the top-ranked undecided Senior in the country. He’s named his top three schools as Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

