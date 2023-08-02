Watch: Mater Dei RB hurdles over tackler at first padded practice

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is one of the most dominant teams in high school football, winners of several national championships over the last few years. It’s one of the best programs in the sport and should be near the top of our first Super 25 rankings – which will be coming soon.

The Monarchs are already turning heads in 2023, too, and in only the first padded practice of the season.

Watch:

Mater Dei will begin their 2023 season on the road against Centennial (Calif.) on Friday, August 18.

