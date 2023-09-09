Watch: Mike Norvell takes helicopter to check in on a five-star recruit

Things aren’t too bad right now for Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell. On Sunday, his team beat LSU and then five days later, he took a helicopter to check in on one of the nation’s top 25 recruits.

A player who just so happens to be committed to Florida State.

Colquitt County (Moultrie, Georgia) tight end Landen Thomas, a five-star tight end according to 247Sports, was the center of the impressive visit from Norvell. The Florida State head coach certainly arrived in style via the helicopter, a move that is as much about ease and expedience as it is simply about making a splash.

Social media was buzzing about Norvell’s arrival in the chopper, and that is exactly the kind of recruiting cache that a head coach needs to keep a blue-chip prospect like Thomas committed.

Got a good source that tells me FSU head coach Mike Norvell is in that helicopter. Touching down to see a good game and 2024 ‘Noles TE commit Landen Thomas, among others. pic.twitter.com/xqZY2KTfwu — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) September 8, 2023

Norvell’s arrival is certainly quite the buzz at the game, leading to a host of social media reactions. None better than this one, though: