Watch: No. 1 basketball recruit in Kansas commits to Florida's 2024 class

The No. 1 overall basketball player in the state of Kansas for the class of 2024 is Sunrise Christian four-star center John Bol.
In addition to being first in Kansas, Bol (no relation to former NBA player Manute Bol) is ranked No. 3 at his position and No. 23 nationally in his class. This past weekend he announced his commitment to Florida.
❗️ 10000% COMMITTΞD ❗️// #LΞVΞLUP @TXRecruited @coachwilson5 @level13agency pic.twitter.com/jmCjZ3nqOk
— John Bol (@JohnBol_7) June 10, 2023
Bol (7-foot-1, 190 pounds) also had offers from Michigan, Missouri, Butler, Clemson, UConn, Evansville, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska, Texas and Wake Forest.
Florida’s class of 2024 has one other member so far: Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.) four-star shooting guard Isaiah Brown.
