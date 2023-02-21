Watch: Wake Forest gets commitment from 4-star SG Parker Friedrichsen

Wake Forest has secured one of the most sought-after scorers in the 2024 recruiting class.

On Monday evening, Bixby (Okla.) four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons, sharing the news on Twitter with a video post.

According to MaxPreps, Parker (6-foot-3, 165 pounds) averaged 27.8 points per game last season while shooting 46% from the floor, 70% from the foul line and 34% from the three-point range. Parker does more than score, though. He also managed five assists, four rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

Going by the composite rankings, Parker is second overall in the state, No. 17 at his position and No. 118 overall in his class.

An extremely popular recruit, Parker had offers from 25 different programs altogether, including On3’s predicted favorite Notre Dame, plus Davidson, Oklahoma State and Nebraska.

