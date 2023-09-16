Watch: Tait Moore makes a Madden move for a touchdown catch-and-run

The play that Tait Moore made on Friday night is as simple as pressing the ‘Circle’ button on the Xbox controller. Moore made it look that easy in real-time for his team’s first touchdown of the game.

A wide receiver for Bayside High School (Daphne, Alabama), Moore’s 28-yard touchdown catch saw him evade two opposing for Wilcox High School (Camden, Alabama). Running a flat route, Moore makes a routine catch and runs to his right.

With two opposing defensive players collapsing on him, he spins to his right, essentially bypassing the two players with one move.

This frees Moore up to run the rest of the way for a touchdown that gave Bayside a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

A nice move with impressive body control from Moore.

Tait Moore puts on some nifty moves after the catch and takes this ball in for 6! #SCtop10 #BaysideAcademy #GoAdmirals @Bayside_Admiral pic.twitter.com/rD6kZSptna — JockJive Sports (@JockJive) September 16, 2023

Bayside came into Friday night’s game with a 3-0 record; Wilcox has lost their first two games of the season. No signs of AC Slater on the field for this Bayside, however.