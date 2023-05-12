Watch: Texas HS catcher under investigation for throwing at batters' heads

A catcher for the McCamey High School (Texas) softball team is under investigation after appearing to throw at opponents’ heads twice in one playoff game.

The following video was shared by Dustin Ferguson, the father of one of the Cisco (Texas) batters who got nailed by the catcher. It’s gone viral.

WATCH: A viral incident at McCamey’s playoff game against Cisco this weekend… the McCamey catcher is seen throwing the ball at the Cisco batter. This happened twice during the game (see below). We’ve reach out to UIL and McCamey ISD for comment. Video courtesy: Dustin Ferguson pic.twitter.com/RCUDXFuyhc — Kayler Smith – KMID (@KaylerSmithTV) May 10, 2023

Nobody was ejected from the game in either case.

After a public outcry, the Texas University Interscholastic League shared the following statement with KMID regarding the incidents – per CBS Sports:

“Texas University Interscholastic League is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information.”

There have also been other reports indicating that this catcher has done the same thing in other games multiple times.

MORE: Excerpts from “Coleman Today” say this also happened twice to a Coleman player during the first round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/swnAWCh3lD — Kayler Smith – KMID (@KaylerSmithTV) May 10, 2023

