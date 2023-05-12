Sections

Watch: Texas HS catcher under investigation for throwing at batters' heads

A catcher for the McCamey High School (Texas) softball team is under investigation after appearing to throw at opponents’ heads twice in one playoff game.

The following video was shared by Dustin Ferguson, the father of one of the Cisco (Texas) batters who got nailed by the catcher. It’s gone viral.

Nobody was ejected from the game in either case.

After a public outcry, the Texas University Interscholastic League shared the following statement with KMID regarding the incidents – per CBS Sports:

“Texas University Interscholastic League is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information.”

There have also been other reports indicating that this catcher has done the same thing in other games multiple times.

