Watch: Tru Washington announces commitment to New Mexico

There are still many hoopers from the recruiting class of 2023 who have not yet made their college commitments, including LeBron James’ son, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) combo guard Bronny James.

One of the other top remaining uncommitted players in the nation made his decision this week. Here’s how Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star combo guard Tru Washington announced that he will be playing for New Mexico.

Asked why he picked the Lobos, Washington told On3 that New Mexico kept it real during his recruitment and he’s looking forward to the atmosphere.

“I chose New Mexico just because they always kept it real, They have been at every AAU game, whether I was playing or not… Lobos nation, I can’t wait to get out there and play in front of you guys. I know The Pit is a great atmosphere to play in.”

According to Maxpreps, in 2021-22 at Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) Washington averaged 21.5 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals. He shot 57% from the floor, 33% from three and 79% from the line.

Going by On3’s rankings, Washington (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) is ranked No. 16 among combo guards and No. 115 overall in the nation.

Richard Pitino’s recruiting class of 2023 now has two members. The other is Texas power forward Jadyn Toppin.

