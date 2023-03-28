Sections

Watch: Wake Forest gets commitment from 4-star SG Juke Harris

Wake Forest scored a major recruiting win on Friday, getting a commitment from Salisbury (NC) four-star shooting guard Juke Harris.

Watch Harris make his announcement.

According to the composite rankings, Harris (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) is No. 9 among shooting guards, No. 6 in North Carolina and No. 45 overall in his class.

Harris had offers from 24 schools altogether. Among the other finalists on his list were Tennessee, Virginia Tech, LSU, Kansas and Miami.

