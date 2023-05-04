Sections

Watch: Why Arch Manning's spring game performance is no cause for concern

Arch Manning just turned 18 years old one week ago. That’s one of many good reasons why fans who were concerned by Manning’s performance in the Texas spring game should relax.

For one thing, he wasn’t playing with a full deck, having to throw behind the team’s third-string offensive line. Watch Bobby Burton of Inside Texas explain why Manning is still going to be a great QB some day.

