Watch: With all due respect, this high school freshman might have just one-upped OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr., step aside. Ahmad Hudson is now the king of one-handed catches.

The freshman wide receiver made what might well be one of the best catches that will be seen all season. Yes, the season is young.

But this catch is that good. Hudson’s touchdown helped Ruston High School (Ruston, Louisiana) to a 28-17 win over Cabot High School (Cabot, Arkansas). Ruston has now won two straight games.

On a simple go-route, Hudson did just that. In double coverage, he reads the throw well, adjusts and makes a nice leaping catch. That alone would have been impressive enough.

But that Hudson’s play was a one-handed catch is what really sticks out. This is just a ridiculous play:

🚨 Stop what you’re doing and watch one of the best high school catches you’ll ever see from Ruston freshman Ahmad Hudson. Ruston went on to score after this catch. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/DAPB9zt5aN — Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) September 16, 2023

Hudson has tremendous length at 6-foot-5. He was recently offered by LSU.

LSU, of course, is the alma mater for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Catch That Broke the Internet. Odell Beckham Jr. catches a one-handed touchdown and it is arguably one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/SAchXm5uCv — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 22, 2019

The Hudson name carries weight at LSU. The high school standout’s father, Antonio Hudson, played basketball for LSU two decades ago.