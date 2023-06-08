Yankees catcher reached out to HS team that lost NY state title on dropped 3rd strike

By the time any athlete reaches the highest level of their given sport, you can bet that they’ve suffered their share of heartbreaking defeats.

Well, it doesn’t get much more challenging than what the Hornell High School (NY) varsity baseball went through a couple of weeks ago, losing the state championship game on May 27 to Palmyra-Macedon High on a dropped third strike, followed by a premature celebration during a live play.

It’s an excruciating way to end a season, but the team is at least getting some love from a major leaguer.

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has reportedly reached out to the team to offer his support, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Trevino said he felt bad for the players and also talked about how important high school baseball was for his career.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for high school baseball. It’s very important to me…. I just felt bad for the kid, for his teammates, thinking they had won the championship. I won two state championships in high school. I know the satisfaction of winning and going through a whole year with the guys you grew up with around your town. That means a lot. I just know how much it would have meant for them to win.”

Trevino has invited the Hornell players to a home game at Yankee Stadium later this season.

