Youth player makes half-court, over-the-head buzzer beater for win

This youth basketball player ended 2022 on just about the highest of notes an athlete can.

Basketball players of all ages dream of hitting a game-winning, but this shot exceeds the wildest dreams of most. Trailing by two points with the final seconds ticking off the clock, the young student got trapped just past the halfcourt line with his back to the basket.

He did the only thing that came to mind: heaved it over his head. Everyone froze as they watched the ball sail toward the hoop, with the shooter watching with the same over-his-head pose in which he released the shot.

Somehow, someway, it went in.

Just like it was drawn up! Down 2 with 2 seconds left calls for a back to the basket behind the head heave to win it at the buzzer!

According to WCPO9, a news outlet based in Cincinnati, this game was between St. Jude and Visitation elementary schools. It was a low-scoring affair, but the 29-28 St. Jude victory was capped off with some magic.

Bring on 2023.