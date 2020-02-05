Top 100: 2020 Recruiting Rankings
Top 100: 2020 Recruiting Rankings
By:
|
Kevin Hickey
February 5, 2020
Even though the early signing period has been underway, it is officially National Signing Day for top high school football prospects across the entire nation.
As the signings get underway, we will be taking a look at the top-100 recruits for 2020 according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings. The composite takes the average rankings from the three biggest recruiting services. That includes 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. In addition, the USA TODAY Chosen 25 is included.
Check out the top-100 below:
1. Bryan Bresee
School: Damascus (Maryland) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/290 College: Clemson Average: 1.75
T2. Jordan Burch
School: Hammond School (Columbia, South Carolina) Position: Strong-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: South Carolina Average:…
T2. Julian Fleming
School: Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvania) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/199 College: Ohio State Average: 4.25
4. Justin Flowe
School: Upland (California) Position: Inside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/225 College: Oregon Average: 6.00
5. Myles Murphy
School: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia) Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/260 College: Clemson Average: 6.25
6. Paris Johnson
School: Princeton (Cincinnati) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-7/290 College: Ohio State Average: 10.00
7. Bryce Young
School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 5-11/183 College: Alabama Average: 10.50
8. Kelee Ringo
School: Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/205 College: Georgia Average: 11.75
9. Sav’ell Smalls
School: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Washington) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/230 College: Washington Average: 12.00
T10. Arik Gilbert
School: Marietta (Georgia) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-5/253 College: LSU Average: 13.25
T10. Elias Ricks
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/192 College: LSU Average: 13.25
12. Darnell Washington
School: Desert Pines (Las Vegas) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-7.5/261 College: Georgia Average: 13.75
13. DJ Uiagalelei
School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-4.5/246 College: Clemson Average: 16.00
14. Zachary Evans
School: North Shore (Houston, Texas) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-11/200 College: Uncommitted Average: 5.75
15. Bijan Robinson
School: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-0/200 College: Texas Average: 19.75
16. Demarkcus Bowman
School: Lakeland (Florida) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10/191 College: Clemson Average: 20.00
17. Chris Braswell
School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-3/220 College: Alabama Average: 20.50
18. Demond Demas
School: Tomball (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3/196 College: Texas A&M Average: 15.50
19. Mekhail Sherman
School: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/234 College: Georgia Average: 25.00
20. Broderick Jones
School: Lithonia (Georgia) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: Georgia Average: 26.50
21. Rakim Jarrett
School: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-0/208 College: Maryland Average: 27.00
22. Noah Sewell
School: Orem (Utah) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-2/266 College: Oregon Average: 27.25
23. Drew Sanders
School: Ryan (Denton, Texas) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-5/23 College: Alabama Average: 27.75
24. Demonte Capehart
School: Hartsville (South Carolina) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-4.5/295 College: Clemson Average: 33.00
25. Chris Tyree
School: Thomas Dale (Chester, Virginia) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 5-10/179 College: Notre Dame Average: 39.25
T26. Fred Davis II
T26. Desmond Evans
School: Lee County (Sanford, North Carolina) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-6/240 College: North Carolina Average:…
28. Tank Bigsby
School: Callaway (Hogansville, Georgia) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-0/210 College: Auburn Average: 40.75
29. Jordan Johnson
School: DeSmet (Saint Louis, Missouri) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/180 College: Notre Dame Average: 42.00
30. Gervon Dexter
School: Lake Wales (Florida) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/286 College: Florida Average: 42.75
31. Tate Ratledge
School: Darlington School (Rome, Georgia) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/322 College: Georgia Average: 43.23
32. Jaylon Jones
School: Steele (Cibolo, Texas) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1.5/190 College: Texas A&M Average: 43.50
33. Don Chaney Jr.
School: Belen Jesuit Prep (Miami, Florida) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10.5/203 College: Miami (Florida) Average: 44.75
34. Trenton Simpson
School: Mallard Creek (Charlotte, North Carolina) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/224 College: Clemson Average: 45.25
35. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
School: Rockwall (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-1/188 College: Ohio State Average: 45.75
36. Kendall Milton
School: Buchanan (Clovis, California) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-1.5/215 College: Georgia Average: 46.50
37. Demouy Kennedy
School: Theodore (Alabama) Position: Inside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/215 College: Alabama Average: 47.00
38. Phillip Webb
School: Lanier (Buford, Georgia) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3.5/224 College: LSU Average: 48.50
39. Marcus Rosemy
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/195 College: Georgia Average: 48.75
40. MarShawn Lloyd
School: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-9/206 College: South Carolina Average: 49.00
41. Turner Corcoran
School: Lawrence Free State (Kansas) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/280 College: Nebraska Average: 49.25
T42. Kayshon Boutte
School: Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10/180 College: LSU Average: 49.50
T42. Michael Mayer
School: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Kentucky) Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-5/240 College: Notre Dame Average: 49.50
44. Jase McClellan
School: Aledo (Texas) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10.5/202 College: Alabama Average: 50.00
45. Justin Rogers
46. Curtis Jacobs
School: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/230 College: Penn State Average: 53.25
47. Quandarrius Robinson
School: Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Alabama) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-5/217 College: Alabama Average: 55.50
48. Clark Phillips III
School: La Habra (California) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 5-10.5/178 College: Utah Average: 56.00
49. Jaquelin Roy
School: University Lab (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-3.5/289 College: LSU Average: 56.25
50. Demorie Tate
School: Freedom (Orlando, Florida) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1/189 College: Florida State Average: 57.50
51. Nate Anderson
School: Reedy (Frisco, Texas) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/262 College: Oklahoma Average: 58.00
52. Jalen Carter
School: Apopka (Florida) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-4/301 College: Georgia Average: 58.50
53. Jermaine Burton
School: Calabasas (California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-0.5/190 College: Georgia Average: 59.25
54. Avantae Williams
School: Deland (Florida) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 5-11/170 College: University of Miami Average: 60.50
55. Donell Harris
School: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-4/220 College: Texas A&M Average: 61.75
56. Reggie Grimes
School: Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-3.5/242 College: Oklahoma Average: 62.50
57. Walker Parks
School: Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Kentucky) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: Clemson Average: 62.75
58. Gary Bryant Jr.
School: Centennial (Corona, California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10.5/164 College: USC Average: 63.75
59. Xzavier Henderson
School: Columbus (Miami, Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3.5/180 College: Florida Average: 65.50
60. Andrew Gentry
School: Columbine (Littleton, Colorado) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-8/310 College: Virginia Average: 66.25
61. Hudson Card
School: Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-2.5/179 College: Texas Average: 67.75
62. Antoine Sampah
School: Woodbridge (Virginia) Position: Inside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2.5/220 College: LSU Average: 68.75
63. Jalen McMillan
School: San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/181 College: Washington Average: 69.25
64. Haynes King
School: Longview (Texas) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-2.5/189 College: Texas A&M Average: 70.75
T65. Luke Doty
School: Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Position: D-Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-1/193 College: South Carolina Average: 70.50
T65. Myles Hinton
School: Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Georgia) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/308 College: Stanford Average: 70.50
67. Keshawn Lawrence
School: Ensworth (Nashville, Tennesse) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-1/197 College: Tennessee Average: 72.00
68. Quentin Johnston
School: Temple (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-4/180 College: TCU Average: 73.00
69. Trey Wedig
School: Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wisconsin) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-8/320 College: Wisconsin Average: 73.50
70. Gee Scott Jr.
School: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2.5/207 College: Ohio State Average: 73.75
71. Ja’Quinden Jackson
School: Duncanville (Texas) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-2/219 College: Texas Average: 74.75
T72. Tosh Baker
School: Pinnacle (Phoenix) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-8/275 College: Notre Dame Average: 75.75
T72. Dontae Manning
School: Raytown (Kansas City, Missouri) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-0/185 College: Oregon Average: 75.75
74. Brian Branch
School: Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-0/182 College: Alabama Average: 76.25
T75. Arian Smith
School: Lakeland (Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-1/170 College: Georgia Average: 76.50
T75. Chantz Williams
School: Oakleaf (Orange Park, Florida) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-4/238 College: Miami (Florida) Average: 76.50
77. Garrett Hayes
School: Athens (Texas) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/292 College: TCU Average: 77.25
78. Daniyel Ngata
School: Folsom (California) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-9/180 College: Arizona State Average: 78.00
79. CJ Stroud
School: Rancho Cucamonga (California) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-2.5/194 College: Ohio State Average: 82.25
80. Lathan Ransom
School: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-0.5/193 College: Ohio State Average: 83.25
81. Mookie Cooper
School: Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, Missouri) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-8.5/193 College: Ohio State Average: 83.50
82. Tre Williams
School: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-2.5/206 College: Clemson Average: 83.75
83. Will Anderson
School: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-3/233 College: Alabama Average: 84.00
84. Derek Wingo
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/210 College: Florida Average: 84.50
85. Roydell Williams
School: Hueytown (Alabama) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10/202 College: Alabama Average: 84.75
T86. Andrew Raym
School: Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) Position: Offensive Guard Height/Weight: 6-5/285 College: Oklahoma Average: 85.50
T86. Theo Johnson
School: Holy Names (Ontario, Canada) Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-6/242 College: Penn State Average: 85.50
88. Johnny Wilson
School: Calabasas (California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-6/224 College: Arizona State Average: 87.75
89. Luke Wypler
School: St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, New Jersey) Position: Offensive Line Height/Weight: 6-3.5/285 College: Ohio State Average:…
90. Wesley Steiner
School: Houston County (Warner Robins, Georgia) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-0/220 College: Auburn Average: 90.75
91. Myles Murao
School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) Position: Offensive Line Height/Weight: 6-2/312 College: Washington Average: 92.00
92. A.J. Henning
School: Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Illinois) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10/183 College: Michigan Average: 92.50
93. Jordan Toles
School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-3/190 College: LSU Average: 92.75
94. Kobe Hudson
School: Troup County (Lagrange, Georgia) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-1/186 College: Auburn Average: 93.50
95. Marcus Dumervil
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/305 College: LSU Average: 94.50
T96. Antonio Doyle
School: Lutheran North (Hazelwood, Missouri) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-4/230 College: Texas A&M Average: 97.50
T96. E.J. Williams
School: Central (Phenix City, Alabama) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3/188 College: Clemson Average: 97.50
98. Thaiu Jones-Bell
School: Miami Carol City (Hallandale, Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-11/197 College: Alabama Average: 98.00
99. Paul Tchio
School: Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia) Position: Offensive Guard Height/Weight: 6-5/299 College: Clemson Average: 99.75
100. Alfred Collins
School: Cedar Creek (Bastrop, Texas) Position: Strong-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: Texas Average: 101.50
