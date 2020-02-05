Top 100: 2020 Recruiting Rankings

Even though the early signing period has been underway, it is officially National Signing Day for top high school football prospects across the entire nation.

As the signings get underway, we will be taking a look at the top-100 recruits for 2020 according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings. The composite takes the average rankings from the three biggest recruiting services. That includes 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. In addition, the USA TODAY Chosen 25 is included.

Check out the top-100 below:

1. Bryan Bresee School: Damascus (Maryland) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/290 College: Clemson Average: 1.75

T2. Jordan Burch School: Hammond School (Columbia, South Carolina) Position: Strong-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: South Carolina Average: 4.25

T2. Julian Fleming School: Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvania) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/199 College: Ohio State Average: 4.25

4. Justin Flowe School: Upland (California) Position: Inside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/225 College: Oregon Average: 6.00

5. Myles Murphy School: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia) Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/260 College: Clemson Average: 6.25

6. Paris Johnson School: Princeton (Cincinnati) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-7/290 College: Ohio State Average: 10.00

7. Bryce Young School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 5-11/183 College: Alabama Average: 10.50

8. Kelee Ringo School: Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/205 College: Georgia Average: 11.75

9. Sav’ell Smalls School: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Washington) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/230 College: Washington Average: 12.00

T10. Arik Gilbert School: Marietta (Georgia) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-5/253 College: LSU Average: 13.25

T10. Elias Ricks School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/192 College: LSU Average: 13.25

12. Darnell Washington School: Desert Pines (Las Vegas) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-7.5/261 College: Georgia Average: 13.75

13. DJ Uiagalelei School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-4.5/246 College: Clemson Average: 16.00

14. Zachary Evans School: North Shore (Houston, Texas) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-11/200 College: Uncommitted Average: 5.75

15. Bijan Robinson School: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-0/200 College: Texas Average: 19.75

16. Demarkcus Bowman School: Lakeland (Florida) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10/191 College: Clemson Average: 20.00

17. Chris Braswell School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-3/220 College: Alabama Average: 20.50

18. Demond Demas School: Tomball (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3/196 College: Texas A&M Average: 15.50

19. Mekhail Sherman School: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/234 College: Georgia Average: 25.00

20. Broderick Jones School: Lithonia (Georgia) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: Georgia Average: 26.50

21. Rakim Jarrett School: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-0/208 College: Maryland Average: 27.00

22. Noah Sewell School: Orem (Utah) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-2/266 College: Oregon Average: 27.25

23. Drew Sanders School: Ryan (Denton, Texas) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-5/23 College: Alabama Average: 27.75

24. Demonte Capehart School: Hartsville (South Carolina) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-4.5/295 College: Clemson Average: 33.00

25. Chris Tyree School: Thomas Dale (Chester, Virginia) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 5-10/179 College: Notre Dame Average: 39.25

T26. Fred Davis II

T26. Desmond Evans School: Lee County (Sanford, North Carolina) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-6/240 College: North Carolina Average: 40.50

28. Tank Bigsby School: Callaway (Hogansville, Georgia) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-0/210 College: Auburn Average: 40.75

29. Jordan Johnson School: DeSmet (Saint Louis, Missouri) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/180 College: Notre Dame Average: 42.00

30. Gervon Dexter School: Lake Wales (Florida) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/286 College: Florida Average: 42.75

31. Tate Ratledge School: Darlington School (Rome, Georgia) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/322 College: Georgia Average: 43.23

32. Jaylon Jones School: Steele (Cibolo, Texas) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1.5/190 College: Texas A&M Average: 43.50

33. Don Chaney Jr. School: Belen Jesuit Prep (Miami, Florida) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10.5/203 College: Miami (Florida) Average: 44.75

34. Trenton Simpson School: Mallard Creek (Charlotte, North Carolina) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/224 College: Clemson Average: 45.25

35. Jaxon Smith-Njigba School: Rockwall (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-1/188 College: Ohio State Average: 45.75

36. Kendall Milton School: Buchanan (Clovis, California) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-1.5/215 College: Georgia Average: 46.50

37. Demouy Kennedy School: Theodore (Alabama) Position: Inside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/215 College: Alabama Average: 47.00

38. Phillip Webb School: Lanier (Buford, Georgia) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3.5/224 College: LSU Average: 48.50

39. Marcus Rosemy School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/195 College: Georgia Average: 48.75

40. MarShawn Lloyd School: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-9/206 College: South Carolina Average: 49.00

41. Turner Corcoran School: Lawrence Free State (Kansas) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/280 College: Nebraska Average: 49.25

T42. Kayshon Boutte School: Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10/180 College: LSU Average: 49.50

T42. Michael Mayer School: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Kentucky) Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-5/240 College: Notre Dame Average: 49.50

44. Jase McClellan School: Aledo (Texas) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10.5/202 College: Alabama Average: 50.00

45. Justin Rogers

46. Curtis Jacobs School: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/230 College: Penn State Average: 53.25

47. Quandarrius Robinson School: Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Alabama) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-5/217 College: Alabama Average: 55.50

48. Clark Phillips III School: La Habra (California) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 5-10.5/178 College: Utah Average: 56.00

49. Jaquelin Roy School: University Lab (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-3.5/289 College: LSU Average: 56.25

50. Demorie Tate School: Freedom (Orlando, Florida) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1/189 College: Florida State Average: 57.50

51. Nate Anderson School: Reedy (Frisco, Texas) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/262 College: Oklahoma Average: 58.00

52. Jalen Carter School: Apopka (Florida) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-4/301 College: Georgia Average: 58.50

53. Jermaine Burton School: Calabasas (California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-0.5/190 College: Georgia Average: 59.25

54. Avantae Williams School: Deland (Florida) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 5-11/170 College: University of Miami Average: 60.50

55. Donell Harris School: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-4/220 College: Texas A&M Average: 61.75

56. Reggie Grimes School: Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-3.5/242 College: Oklahoma Average: 62.50

57. Walker Parks School: Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Kentucky) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: Clemson Average: 62.75

58. Gary Bryant Jr. School: Centennial (Corona, California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10.5/164 College: USC Average: 63.75

59. Xzavier Henderson School: Columbus (Miami, Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3.5/180 College: Florida Average: 65.50

60. Andrew Gentry School: Columbine (Littleton, Colorado) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-8/310 College: Virginia Average: 66.25

61. Hudson Card School: Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-2.5/179 College: Texas Average: 67.75

62. Antoine Sampah School: Woodbridge (Virginia) Position: Inside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2.5/220 College: LSU Average: 68.75

63. Jalen McMillan School: San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/181 College: Washington Average: 69.25

64. Haynes King School: Longview (Texas) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-2.5/189 College: Texas A&M Average: 70.75

T65. Luke Doty School: Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Position: D-Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-1/193 College: South Carolina Average: 70.50

T65. Myles Hinton School: Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Georgia) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/308 College: Stanford Average: 70.50

67. Keshawn Lawrence School: Ensworth (Nashville, Tennesse) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-1/197 College: Tennessee Average: 72.00

68. Quentin Johnston School: Temple (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-4/180 College: TCU Average: 73.00

69. Trey Wedig School: Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wisconsin) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-8/320 College: Wisconsin Average: 73.50

70. Gee Scott Jr. School: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2.5/207 College: Ohio State Average: 73.75

71. Ja’Quinden Jackson School: Duncanville (Texas) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-2/219 College: Texas Average: 74.75

T72. Tosh Baker School: Pinnacle (Phoenix) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-8/275 College: Notre Dame Average: 75.75

T72. Dontae Manning School: Raytown (Kansas City, Missouri) Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-0/185 College: Oregon Average: 75.75

74. Brian Branch School: Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-0/182 College: Alabama Average: 76.25

T75. Arian Smith School: Lakeland (Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-1/170 College: Georgia Average: 76.50

T75. Chantz Williams School: Oakleaf (Orange Park, Florida) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-4/238 College: Miami (Florida) Average: 76.50

77. Garrett Hayes School: Athens (Texas) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/292 College: TCU Average: 77.25

78. Daniyel Ngata School: Folsom (California) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-9/180 College: Arizona State Average: 78.00

79. CJ Stroud School: Rancho Cucamonga (California) Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-2.5/194 College: Ohio State Average: 82.25

80. Lathan Ransom School: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-0.5/193 College: Ohio State Average: 83.25

81. Mookie Cooper School: Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, Missouri) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-8.5/193 College: Ohio State Average: 83.50

82. Tre Williams School: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-2.5/206 College: Clemson Average: 83.75

83. Will Anderson School: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia) Position: Weak-Side Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-3/233 College: Alabama Average: 84.00

84. Derek Wingo School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/210 College: Florida Average: 84.50

85. Roydell Williams School: Hueytown (Alabama) Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10/202 College: Alabama Average: 84.75

T86. Andrew Raym School: Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) Position: Offensive Guard Height/Weight: 6-5/285 College: Oklahoma Average: 85.50

T86. Theo Johnson School: Holy Names (Ontario, Canada) Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-6/242 College: Penn State Average: 85.50

88. Johnny Wilson School: Calabasas (California) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-6/224 College: Arizona State Average: 87.75

89. Luke Wypler School: St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, New Jersey) Position: Offensive Line Height/Weight: 6-3.5/285 College: Ohio State Average: 90.50

90. Wesley Steiner School: Houston County (Warner Robins, Georgia) Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-0/220 College: Auburn Average: 90.75

91. Myles Murao School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) Position: Offensive Line Height/Weight: 6-2/312 College: Washington Average: 92.00

92. A.J. Henning School: Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Illinois) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10/183 College: Michigan Average: 92.50

93. Jordan Toles School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-3/190 College: LSU Average: 92.75

94. Kobe Hudson School: Troup County (Lagrange, Georgia) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-1/186 College: Auburn Average: 93.50

95. Marcus Dumervil School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/305 College: LSU Average: 94.50

T96. Antonio Doyle School: Lutheran North (Hazelwood, Missouri) Position: Outside Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-4/230 College: Texas A&M Average: 97.50

T96. E.J. Williams School: Central (Phenix City, Alabama) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3/188 College: Clemson Average: 97.50

98. Thaiu Jones-Bell School: Miami Carol City (Hallandale, Florida) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-11/197 College: Alabama Average: 98.00

99. Paul Tchio School: Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia) Position: Offensive Guard Height/Weight: 6-5/299 College: Clemson Average: 99.75