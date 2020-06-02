The 20 highest-rated high school football recruits of all time

They weren't just one example of high school dominance; they were "THE" example of high school…

They weren't just one example of high school dominance; they were "THE" example of high school football dominance. The storied men among boys, these athletes stood out from the other 21 on the field with unmatched talents that took on almost legend-like lore under the lights on Friday night. Per 247Sports.com, there have been five perfect ratings throughout history—three of the athletes own unanimous prestige—with 15 other athletes within fractions of that rating.