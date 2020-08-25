14 of the greatest single-season QB performances in high school history

When it comes to generational talents on the high school football fields throughout the game’s history, few positions have lit up the stat books and scoreboards like quarterbacks.

Athletes who were nearly impossible to stop, some QBs have put up numbers that would be record-setting accomplishments for a four-year starter—yet they did it in one season.

From 5,000-plus-yard passing clinics to touchdown totals that seemed like a lopsided video-game simulation to undefeated marks that culminated with state titles, these 14 single-season quarterbacking performances have stood out as the best of the best in high school history.