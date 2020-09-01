14 of the greatest single-season RB performances in high school history

There weren’t enough players on defense to stop them. They scorched the turf on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, leaving behind tracks of a legacy that many probably can’t comprehend as being athletically possible.

The top running backs in high school history have racked up yards and touchdowns that look like year-end team statistics. However, these were solo acts of legendary status, taking the accepted 1000-yard achievement and multiplying it sometimes by four!

Ahead of the pack are these 14 backfield juggernauts, talented individuals with single-season performances that have reigned supreme in high school rushing history.