Which high school quarterbacks have been invited to the 2021 Elite 11 Finals?

The 2021 Elite 11 finals are nearly here.
Last year’s Elite 11 finals were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the prestigious annual event is once again a full go. This year’s Elite 11 finals will run from June 30 through July 3 and will take place in Los Angeles. The final regional event of this year’s Elite 11 took place last weekend, meaning the complete field of competitors is nearly complete.
16 quarterbacks have earned their spot in this year’s Elite 11 finals with a handful of spots still to be filled. Here is a look a which signal-callers have secured their place in the 2021 Elite 11 finals ahead of the beginning of the showcase.
Drew Allar
High School: Medina (Ohio)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 228 pounds
Ranking: No. 11 Quarterback
College Commitment: Penn State
Devin Brown
High School: Queen Creek (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 189 pounds
Ranking: No. 21 Quarterback
College Commitment: USC
Jacurri Brown
High School: Lowndes (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: No. 12 Quarterback
College Commitment: Miami
Nick Evers
High School: Flower Mound (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 188 pounds
Ranking: No. 22 Quarterback
College Commitment: Florida
Quinn Ewers
High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 206 pounds
Ranking: No. 1 Quarterback
College Commitment: Ohio State
Katin Houser
High School: St. John Bosco
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: No. 31 Quarterback
College Commitment: Boise State
Walker Howard
High School: St. Thomas More
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Ranking: No. 2 Quarterback
College Commitment: LSU
Tayven Jackson
High School: Center Grove (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Ranking: No. 24 Quarterback
College Commitment: Tennessee
Cade Klubnik
High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 186 pounds
Ranking: No. 6 Quarterback
College Commitment: Clemson
Maalik Murphy
High School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Ranking: No. 7 Quarterback
College Commitment: Texas
Zach Pyron
High School: Pinson Valley (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Ranking: No. 50 Quarterback
College Commitment: Baylor
Luther Richesson
High School: Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 204 pounds
Ranking: No. 55 Quarterback
College Commitment: None
Ty Simpson
High School: Westview (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: No. 3 Quarterback
College Commitment: Alabama
AJ Swann
High School: Cherokee (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: No. 37 Quarterback
College Commitment: Maryland
Conner Weigman
High School: Bridgeland (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
Ranking: No. 4 Quarterback
College Commitment: Texas A&M
Gavin Wimsatt
High School: Owensboro (Ky.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: No. 10 Quarterback
College Commitment: Rutgers