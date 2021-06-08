USA Today Sports

Which high school quarterbacks have been invited to the 2021 Elite 11 Finals?

The 2021 Elite 11 finals are nearly here.

Last year’s Elite 11 finals were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the prestigious annual event is once again a full go. This year’s Elite 11 finals will run from June 30 through July 3 and will take place in Los Angeles. The final regional event of this year’s Elite 11 took place last weekend, meaning the complete field of competitors is nearly complete.

16 quarterbacks have earned their spot in this year’s Elite 11 finals with a handful of spots still to be filled. Here is a look a which signal-callers have secured their place in the 2021 Elite 11 finals ahead of the beginning of the showcase.

Drew Allar

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Medina (Ohio)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 228 pounds

Ranking: No. 11 Quarterback

College Commitment: Penn State

Devin Brown

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 189 pounds

Ranking: No. 21 Quarterback

College Commitment: USC

Jacurri Brown

High School: Lowndes (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Ranking: No. 12 Quarterback

College Commitment: Miami

Nick Evers

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Flower Mound (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 188 pounds

Ranking: No. 22 Quarterback

College Commitment: Florida

Quinn Ewers

High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 206 pounds

Ranking: No. 1 Quarterback

College Commitment: Ohio State

Katin Houser

High School: St. John Bosco

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: No. 31 Quarterback

College Commitment: Boise State

Walker Howard

High School: St. Thomas More

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Ranking: No. 2 Quarterback

College Commitment: LSU

Tayven Jackson

High School: Center Grove (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Ranking: No. 24 Quarterback

College Commitment: Tennessee

Cade Klubnik

High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 186 pounds

Ranking: No. 6 Quarterback

College Commitment: Clemson

Maalik Murphy

High School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Ranking: No. 7 Quarterback

College Commitment: Texas

Zach Pyron

High School: Pinson Valley (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Ranking: No. 50 Quarterback

College Commitment: Baylor

Luther Richesson

High School: Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 204 pounds

Ranking: No. 55 Quarterback

College Commitment: None

Ty Simpson

High School: Westview (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: No. 3 Quarterback

College Commitment: Alabama

AJ Swann

High School: Cherokee (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: No. 37 Quarterback

College Commitment: Maryland

Conner Weigman

High School: Bridgeland (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 208 pounds

Ranking: No. 4 Quarterback

College Commitment: Texas A&M

Gavin Wimsatt

High School: Owensboro (Ky.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: No. 10 Quarterback

College Commitment: Rutgers

