19 high school prospects selected in first round of 2021 MLB Draft

Some of the brightest young talents in baseball had their dream come true in Denver on Sunday night.

Major League Baseball conducted the first round of its 2021 MLB Draft ahead of the beginning of the all-star break, with college and high school pitchers and position players going off the board to teams eager to restock their farm system with elite talent. This year’s draft class was loaded with high school talent — specifically at shortstop — and profiles as one that could feature numerous future stars and some of the sports’ biggest names a decade from now.

Let’s take a look at which elite high school baseball prospects heard their name called Sunday night and where they landed.

