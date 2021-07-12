USA Today Sports

19 high school prospects selected in first round of 2021 MLB Draft

Baseball

July 12, 2021

Some of the brightest young talents in baseball had their dream come true in Denver on Sunday night.

Major League Baseball conducted the first round of its 2021 MLB Draft ahead of the beginning of the all-star break, with college and high school pitchers and position players going off the board to teams eager to restock their farm system with elite talent. This year’s draft class was loaded with high school talent — specifically at shortstop — and profiles as one that could feature numerous future stars and some of the sports’ biggest names a decade from now.

Let’s take a look at which elite high school baseball prospects heard their name called Sunday night and where they landed.

Jackson Jobe — Detroit Tigers (No. 3 overall)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

High School: Heritage Hall (Okla.)

Position: Pitcher

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Marcelo Mayer — Boston Red Sox (No. 4 overall)

High School: Eastlake (Calif.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 188 pounds

Jordan Lawlar — Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 6 overall)

High School: Jesuit Prep (Texas)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Frank Mozzicato — Kansas City Royals (No. 7 overall)

High School: East Catholic (Conn.)

Position: Pitcher

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Benny Montgomery — Colorado Rockies (No. 8 overall)

High School: Red Land (Pa.)

Position: Outfield

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Brady House — Washington Nationals (No. 11 overall)

High School: Winder-Barrow (Ga.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Harry Ford — Seattle Mariners (No. 12 overall)

High School: North Cobb (Ga.)

Position: Catcher

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Andrew Painter — Philadelphia Phillies (No. 13 overall)

High School: Calvary Christian (Fla.)

Position: Pitcher

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 215 pounds

Kahlil Watson — Miami Marlins (No. 16 overall)

High School: Wake Forest (N.C.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 178 pounds

Colson Montgomery — Chicago White Sox (No. 22 overall)

Macabe Brown/Couri

High School: Southridge

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Max Muncy — Oakland Athletics (No. 25 overall)

High School: Thousand Oaks (Calif.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Chase Petty — Minnesota Twins (No. 26 overall)

Joe Lamberti/Courier

High School: Mainland (N.J.)

Position: Pitcher

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Jackson Merrill — San Diego Padres (No. 27 overall)

High School: Severna Park (Md.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Carson Williams — Tampa Bay Rays (No. 28 overall)

High School: Torrey Pines (Calif.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Maddux Bruns — Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 29 overall)

High School: UMS-Wright (Ala.)

Position: Pitcher

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Jay Allen — Cincinnati Reds (No. 30 overall)

High School: John Carroll Catholic (Fla.)

Position: Outfield

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Joe Mack — Miami Marlins (No. 31 overall)

High School: Williamsville East (N.Y.)

Position: Catcher

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Cooper Kinney — Tampa Bay Rays (No. 34 overall)

High School: Baylor (Tenn.)

Position: Second Base

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Noah Miller — Minnesota Twins (No. 36 overall)

High School: Ozaukee (Wisc.)

Position: Shortstop

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

