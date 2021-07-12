19 high school prospects selected in first round of 2021 MLB Draft

Some of the brightest young talents in baseball had their dream come true in Denver on Sunday night.
Major League Baseball conducted the first round of its 2021 MLB Draft ahead of the beginning of the all-star break, with college and high school pitchers and position players going off the board to teams eager to restock their farm system with elite talent. This year’s draft class was loaded with high school talent — specifically at shortstop — and profiles as one that could feature numerous future stars and some of the sports’ biggest names a decade from now.
Let’s take a look at which elite high school baseball prospects heard their name called Sunday night and where they landed.
RELATED: 16-year-old Jalen Lewis signs multi-million dollar deal with Overtime Elite
Jackson Jobe — Detroit Tigers (No. 3 overall)
High School: Heritage Hall (Okla.)
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Marcelo Mayer — Boston Red Sox (No. 4 overall)
High School: Eastlake (Calif.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 188 pounds
Jordan Lawlar — Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 6 overall)
High School: Jesuit Prep (Texas)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Frank Mozzicato — Kansas City Royals (No. 7 overall)
High School: East Catholic (Conn.)
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 pounds
Benny Montgomery — Colorado Rockies (No. 8 overall)
High School: Red Land (Pa.)
Position: Outfield
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Brady House — Washington Nationals (No. 11 overall)
High School: Winder-Barrow (Ga.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Harry Ford — Seattle Mariners (No. 12 overall)
High School: North Cobb (Ga.)
Position: Catcher
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Andrew Painter — Philadelphia Phillies (No. 13 overall)
High School: Calvary Christian (Fla.)
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 215 pounds
Kahlil Watson — Miami Marlins (No. 16 overall)
High School: Wake Forest (N.C.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 178 pounds
Colson Montgomery — Chicago White Sox (No. 22 overall)
High School: Southridge
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Max Muncy — Oakland Athletics (No. 25 overall)
High School: Thousand Oaks (Calif.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Chase Petty — Minnesota Twins (No. 26 overall)
High School: Mainland (N.J.)
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Jackson Merrill — San Diego Padres (No. 27 overall)
High School: Severna Park (Md.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Carson Williams — Tampa Bay Rays (No. 28 overall)
High School: Torrey Pines (Calif.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Maddux Bruns — Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 29 overall)
High School: UMS-Wright (Ala.)
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
Jay Allen — Cincinnati Reds (No. 30 overall)
High School: John Carroll Catholic (Fla.)
Position: Outfield
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Joe Mack — Miami Marlins (No. 31 overall)
High School: Williamsville East (N.Y.)
Position: Catcher
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Cooper Kinney — Tampa Bay Rays (No. 34 overall)
High School: Baylor (Tenn.)
Position: Second Base
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Noah Miller — Minnesota Twins (No. 36 overall)
High School: Ozaukee (Wisc.)
Position: Shortstop
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds