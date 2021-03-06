Where did the 2021 NBA All-Stars play high school basketball?

USA Today Sports

NBA All-Star weekend is here, but it wasn’t too long ago that some of basketball’s brightest stars were dominating at the high school level.

Before the NBA’s elite ascended to the professional ranks, they spent their high school careers rolling over opponents (or starring overseas). From LeBron James’ having his way with the Ohio high school basketball scene to Ben Simmons starring at a Florida prep powerhouse, this year’s crop of NBA all-stars were opening eyes and dropping jaws long before rising to the pinnacle of basketball.

Where did the NBA’s all-stars begin their path to stardom? Let’s take a look.

LeBron James — St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio)

Eileen Blass, USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant — Montrose Christian School (Md.)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Durant also played at National Christian Academy (Md.) and Oak Hill Academy (Va.) before concluding his high school career at Montrose Christian.

Bradley Beal — Chaminade College Preparatory School (Mo.)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo — N/A

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Antetokounmpo played professionally in his native Greece before ascending to the NBA.

Joel Embiid — The Rock School (Fla.)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Embiid played at Montverde Academy (Fla.) before transferring to The Rock School.

Stephen Curry — Charlotte Christian School (N.C.)

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving — St. Patrick (N.J.)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic — N/A

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Doncic played professionally for Real Madrid in Spain before ascending to the NBA.

Kawhi Leonard — Martin Luther King (Calif.)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum — Chaminade College Preparatory School (Mo.)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic — N/A

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jokic played professionally in Serbia before the Denver Nuggets selected him in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.

Devin Booker — Moss Point (Miss.)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Conley — Lawrence North (Ind.)

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown — Wheeler (Ga.)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden — Artesia (Calif.)

Bob Levey-POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George — Knight (Calif.)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine — Bothell (Wash.)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert — N/A

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Gobert starred in France before becoming a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 2013.

Donovan Mitchell — Brewster Academy (N.H.)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle — Prestonwood Christian (Texas)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Domantas Sabonis — N/A

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sabonis played in Spain before committing to Gonzaga and being drafted with the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Vucevic — Stoneridge Preparatory (Calif.)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson — Spartanburg Day (S.C.)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul — West Forsyth (N.C.)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis — Perspectives Charter (Ill.)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

