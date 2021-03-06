Where did the 2021 NBA All-Stars play high school basketball?

NBA All-Star weekend is here, but it wasn’t too long ago that some of basketball’s brightest stars were dominating at the high school level.
Before the NBA’s elite ascended to the professional ranks, they spent their high school careers rolling over opponents (or starring overseas). From LeBron James’ having his way with the Ohio high school basketball scene to Ben Simmons starring at a Florida prep powerhouse, this year’s crop of NBA all-stars were opening eyes and dropping jaws long before rising to the pinnacle of basketball.
Where did the NBA’s all-stars begin their path to stardom? Let’s take a look.
LeBron James — St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio)
Kevin Durant — Montrose Christian School (Md.)
Durant also played at National Christian Academy (Md.) and Oak Hill Academy (Va.) before concluding his high school career at Montrose Christian.
Bradley Beal — Chaminade College Preparatory School (Mo.)
Giannis Antetokounmpo — N/A
Antetokounmpo played professionally in his native Greece before ascending to the NBA.
Joel Embiid — The Rock School (Fla.)
Embiid played at Montverde Academy (Fla.) before transferring to The Rock School.
Stephen Curry — Charlotte Christian School (N.C.)
Kyrie Irving — St. Patrick (N.J.)
Luka Doncic — N/A
Doncic played professionally for Real Madrid in Spain before ascending to the NBA.
Kawhi Leonard — Martin Luther King (Calif.)
Jayson Tatum — Chaminade College Preparatory School (Mo.)
Nikola Jokic — N/A
Jokic played professionally in Serbia before the Denver Nuggets selected him in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.
Devin Booker — Moss Point (Miss.)
Mike Conley — Lawrence North (Ind.)
Jaylen Brown — Wheeler (Ga.)
James Harden — Artesia (Calif.)
Paul George — Knight (Calif.)
Zach LaVine — Bothell (Wash.)
Rudy Gobert — N/A
Gobert starred in France before becoming a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 2013.
Donovan Mitchell — Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Julius Randle — Prestonwood Christian (Texas)
Domantas Sabonis — N/A
Sabonis played in Spain before committing to Gonzaga and being drafted with the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.