Where each first round pick in 2021 NBA draft played high school basketball or overseas

The NBA was infused with an abundance of promising talent in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

It was not too long ago that the NBA’s newest brightest stars were dominating at their respective high schools and internationally, though. Long before the college and international stardom that led them to be drafted in the first round, many of Thursday night’s selections were key pieces for prominent high school basketball programs and international clubs.

With this year’s NBA draft in the books, USA Today High School Sports decided to a look at where each first-rounder played either their high school basketball or club overseas.

Let’s get into it.