Where each first round pick in 2021 NBA draft played high school basketball or overseas

Boys Basketball

By July 30, 2021 7:42 am

The NBA was infused with an abundance of promising talent in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

It was not too long ago that the NBA’s newest brightest stars were dominating at their respective high schools and internationally, though. Long before the college and international stardom that led them to be drafted in the first round, many of Thursday night’s selections were key pieces for prominent high school basketball programs and international clubs.

With this year’s NBA draft in the books, USA Today High School Sports decided to a look at where each first-rounder played either their high school basketball or club overseas.

Let’s get into it.

Cade Cunningham — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Mobley — Rancho Christian (Calif.)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Suggs — Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minnesota) point guard Jalen Suggs (Photo: Carrie Johnson)

Josh Giddey — NBL Adelaide (Australia)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Kuminga — The Patrick School (N.J.)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Franz Wagner — Germany

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Davion Mitchell — Liberty County (Ga.)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ziaire Williams — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

James Bouknight — MacDuffie School (Mass.)

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Primo — Royal Crown (Ohio)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte — Redemption Christian Academy (N.Y.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Moody — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Kispert — King's School (Wash.)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Alperen Sengun — Besitkas (Turkey)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Murphy III — Cary Academy (N.C.)

Alton Strupp-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Mann — Villages Charter School (Fla.)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kai Jones — Brewster Academy (N.H.)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Johnson — Nicolet (Wisc.)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Keon Johnson — The Webb School (Tenn.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Isaiah Jackson — Waterford Mott (Mich.)

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Usman Garuba — Real Madrid (Spain)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Josh Christopher — Mayfair (Calif.)

Syndication: USA Today

Quentin Grimes — College Park (Texas)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bones Hyland — St. Georges Tech (Del.)

Syndication: Wilmington

Cameron Thomas — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Springer — IMG Academy (Fla.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Day'Ron Sharpe — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Santi Aldama — Canterbury Academy (Spain)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

