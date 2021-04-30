Where each first round pick in 2021 NFL draft played high school football

USA Today Sports

April 30, 2021

The NFL was infused with an abundance of promising talent in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

It was not too long ago that the NFL’s newest brightest stars were dominating at their respective high schools, though. Long before the college stardom that led them to be drafted in the first round, many of Thursday night’s selections were key pieces for prominent high school football programs.

With the first round of this year’s NFL draft in the books, USA Today High School Sports decided to a look at where each first-rounder played their high school football.

Let’s get into it.

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville (Ga.)

Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Zach Wilson — Corner Canyon (Utah)

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Trey Lance — Marshall (Minn.)

David Dermer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts — Archbishop Wood (Pa.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Marr Chase — Archbishop Rummel (La.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle — Episcopal (Texas)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell — Desert Hills (Utah)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jaycee Horn — Alpharetta (Ga.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Surtain II — American Heritage (Fla.)

David Dermer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith — Amite (La.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields — Harrison (Ga.)

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Micah Parsons — Harrisburg (Pa.)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rashawn Slater — Clements (Texas)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alijah Vera-Tucker — Bishop O'Dowd (Calif.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones — The Bolles School (Fla.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins — Hominy (Okla.)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Leatherwood — Booker T. Washington (Fla.)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jaelan Phillips — Redlands East Valley (Calif.)

Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool

Jamin Davis — Long County (Ga.)

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kadarius Toney — Blount (Ala.)

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kwity Paye — Bishop Hendricken (R.I.)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Farley — Maiden (N.C.)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Darrisaw — Riverdale Baptist (Md.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris — Antioch (Calif.)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Etienne — Jennings (La.)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Newsome II — IMG Academy (Fla.)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Rashod Bateman — Tift County (Ga.)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Turner — Westside (Texas)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Stokes — Eastside (Ga.)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Rousseau — Champagnat Catholic — Hialeah (Fla.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Oweh — Blair Academy (N.J.)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Tryon — Oliver M. Hazen (Wash.)

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

